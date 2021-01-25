OnePlus Watch passes through certification

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus' long-awaited smartwatch is edging closer to launch, and the most recent evidence for its existence is that it's now passed through certification on India's BIS certification site.

The development was spotted by frequent tipster, @StuffListings on Twitter and indicates that there are two variants planned: W501GB and W301GB.

Yes! The OnePlus Watch is indeed coming very soon to India. Have spotted the 2 variants (W501GB,W301GB) on the Indian BIS certification website.

Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus #OnePlusWatch pic.twitter.com/I0tQBmGBdO — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 21, 2021

As for what those two model numbers mean is yet to be revealed. It could be different caser sizes or different specifications like an LTE model and non-LTE version.

OnePlus has all but confirmed the existence of an upcoming smartwatch, so the fact that it's going to be a real product isn't in doubt at all.

At one of its recent smartphone launches the company hinted strongly that the watch is in development before later confirming that it would launch early in 2021.

What we do know is that it's going to be running Google's Wear OS platform. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed as much in an interview, stating that it wants to try an improve Wear OS, rather than opt for its own software.

It's a similar move to that taken by its sibling company, Oppo, which launched its own Wear OS watches in 2020 running a customised version of Wear OS. Its software was very much Google, but at the same time has its own distinctive take on a user interface.

While OnePlus Watch will undoubtedly be attractive to the company's legion of fans, it's yet to be seen if it'll have appeal among a wider consumer base in a market dominated by the Apple Watch.

Writing by Cam Bunton.