OnePlus confirms its first smartwatch is coming soon

(Pocket-lint) - A OnePlus smartwatch will finally be available "early next year".

After years of rumours, including increased speculation over the last few months, OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company is building its first wearable and that we won't have too much longer to wait.

He posted a tweet that revealed the company is making a watch and that "wishes do come true".

The most recent OnePlus smartwatch rumour came last weekend. In an interview with Input, Lau revealed that his company is working closely with Google on Wear OS and, while he explained that it was mainly to ensure better connectivity between the platform and OnePlus phones, it was also seen as a clue to the development of a new device.

This was a major deal as it was previously suggested that a OnePlus watch wouldn't run on Google's system.

We're not entirely when we'll see the new watch unveiled. We'd usually suggest it'd make an appearance at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but that has been moved from its usual late February slot to summer thanks to the ongoing pandemic.

There is another MWC, however, scheduled for Shanghai in February. Maybe the Chinese OnePlus will debut it there.

Writing by Rik Henderson.