(Pocket-lint) - After previous grumblings indicated that the upcoming OnePlus smartwatch wouldn't run on Google's Wear OS, a recent interview given by company CEO Pete Lau has now suggested otherwise.

Speaking to Input, the OnePlus boss confirmed that the device would indeed use a version of Google's smartwatch operating system, and also hinted that he is working directly with the partner on improvements to the platform.

While the details aren't exactly fleshed out at this stage, Lau did suggest talks have taken place regarding how to improve the way Wear OS communicates with Android phones and Android TV.

"Wear OS definitely has room to improve," he said in the interview.

"What we’re trying to do is work with Google to try to improve the connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones to create this ability for better device interoperability across the ecosystems. This has been something looked at very positively from Google’s side as well, so this is the direction that we’re trying to develop, but we don’t have more than we can share on that right now," Lau continued.

The OnePlus head is indeed correct about Wear OS requiring improvements, as Apple's sustained domination of the smartwatch market shows, though whether better interoperability between the Android ecosystem is something that sets the operating system on a better path naturally remains to be seen.

At the very least, it's encouraging to see Google open to working with partners to help improve the stale smartwatch experience it's offered over the last few years. And with the Fitbit acquisition receiving approval from the EU this week, we're also one step closer - fingers crossed - to a revamped focus on fitness from the search engine giant.

