OnePlus is definitely maybe working on a smartwatch (again)

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has given its biggest hint yet that is working on a smartwatch (again). During the OnePlus 8T launch event on 14 October, the company was keen to dig up those old rumours about a smartwatch before saying that it is ready to expand into other product categories soon.

Right after announcing the limited Grey Ash version of the OnePlus Nord, the manufacturer said it was "looking to build-out" its "product ecosystem" before putting those early sketches of the OnePlus watch up on the green screen behind the video host.

It was then stated - as most following the company already know - that its original plan to launch a smartwatch back in 2015 was scrapped, before saying "plans can change". You can see that hint in the video below at around the 8:28 mark.

Thanks to comments made by a couple of company execs in the run-up to the OnePlus Nord launch, we already knew OnePlus has a plan to broaden its ecosystem.

It has a vision to create smart devices that connect seamlessly with each other, whether that be phones, smart home products, smart TVs (which it has already launched) and now - probably - smartwatches.

Exactly what this smartwatch will look like is yet to be announced. OnePlus often uses the similar design language and technology to its sister company, Oppo, which could mean we'll get an Apple Watch lookalike.

We'll keep you updated as more hints - official or otherwise - are dropped.

Writing by Cam Bunton.