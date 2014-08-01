  OnePlus OneWatch leaked with sapphire glass OLED and wireless charging

OnePlus, the Chinese manufacturer of the OnePlus One, apparently has plans to release a smartwatch called OneWatch.

The OnePlus One smartphone was announced with impressive top-end specs like a 5.5-inch 1080p screen, Snapdragon 801 processor and 3GB of RAM. All that and it was priced affordably. So could the OneWatch be the well-priced alternative Android Wear device to undercut the competition?

According to BGR India OnePlus is almost ready to reveal the smartwatch officially. The site was sent a sketch with details showing the watch will feature a round face, like the Moto 360 which is also due out soon. It is thought the delay on the round faced watch is due to finalising of Android Wear software so it will work with that watch shape.

Specs leaked for the OnePlus OneWatch include, impressively, a sapphire OLED display, titanium trim, and a curved, wireless-charegeable battery built-into the leather strap.

The lead picture at the top of this article shows the OnePlus page which was also leaked. It doesn't show if buying will be restricted to those that are invited to do so like the OnePlus One.

It all sounds very impressive and is believable but we're still going to take it with a pinch of salt until we hear more.

READ: OnePlus One review