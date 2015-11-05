Withings new premium Activité gets affordable and adds MyFitnessPal support

Withings has revealed its next-generation of Activité analogue smartwatch from the WebSummit event in Dublin.

Wareable got a shot of the new premium smartwatch. The new Activité appears slim as the previous model but features an all black face. It's made from steel keeping that quality of build but will be cheaper than the previous model.

Withings also have a more affordable Activité Pop smartwatch. The new Activité is going to be priced nearer to this. Wareable says this should mean a price of under $150.

The final name of the new Activité has not been announced yet.

The watch will offer the same analogue step tracking with dedicated dial as the other models. While the main watch hands have been darkened the tracker dial has been enlarged and left white so this dominates the face.

Withings also announced a partnership with MyFitnessPal which will allow users to track their diet via the smartphone app. This should offer a calorie in and calorie out measure based on food eaten and step tracking data. These features will be added to the Health Mate app in the coming weeks.

The new Withings Activité will be available in November.

READ: Withings Activité Pop review: Forget Swiss Made, this budget option is brilliant