  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news
    4. >
  4. Nokia smartwatch news

Withings Activité and Activité Pop now offer automatic swim tracking

|
Withings Withings Activité and Activité Pop now offer automatic swim tracking
The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks
The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks

Withings has announced that swim tracking is now available on the Activité and the Activité Pop.

Just in time for the summer to start here in the UK, the stylish activity trackers from Withings are, according to the company, the first devices to automatically track when you're swimming.

The new feature will work on both models, the premium Activité and the more affordable Pop, so all you have to do is dive into the water and start swimming and your Activité will recognise the motion as swimming and log it appropriately.

Withings say that the new feature is in response to customer feedback, announcing via Twitter that it was delighted to make the addition.

You'll be able to see how many calories you burned through swimming, as well as the time you spent swimming. The Withings Activité and Activité Pop is waterproof to 50m, so when you're taking that mid-day swim on holiday, you'll be able to capture the data for a better picture of your activity.

Withings say that there will be more swimming features introduced in the coming months. 

READ: Withings Activité review: A wearable you'll actually want to wear

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments