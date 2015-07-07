Withings Activité and Activité Pop now offer automatic swim tracking

Withings has announced that swim tracking is now available on the Activité and the Activité Pop.

Just in time for the summer to start here in the UK, the stylish activity trackers from Withings are, according to the company, the first devices to automatically track when you're swimming.

The new feature will work on both models, the premium Activité and the more affordable Pop, so all you have to do is dive into the water and start swimming and your Activité will recognise the motion as swimming and log it appropriately.

Withings say that the new feature is in response to customer feedback, announcing via Twitter that it was delighted to make the addition.

We appreciate your patience. We've heard your requests. And we're OVERJOYED to announce swim tracking is here. pic.twitter.com/Mok3wr1o8m — Withings (@Withings) July 7, 2015

You'll be able to see how many calories you burned through swimming, as well as the time you spent swimming. The Withings Activité and Activité Pop is waterproof to 50m, so when you're taking that mid-day swim on holiday, you'll be able to capture the data for a better picture of your activity.

Withings say that there will be more swimming features introduced in the coming months.

