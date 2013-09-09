Nissan Nismo Watch: The smartwatch to get you in gear (video)

Nissan has announced its own smartwatch: the Nissan Nismo Concept Watch, which claims to be the first watch to connect car and driver.

Unveiled on the eve of the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2013, Nissan's smartwatch will aim to track a range of car and driver stats, monitoring not only biometric data from the driver, but also feeding you information like your fuel consumption and performance data when track racing, along with your social network performance.

The Nismo smartwatch will use a snap-fit mechanism to attach to the wrist, with a simple interface controlled by a pair of buttons. Nissan says that it will charge via Micro-USB with a 7-day battery life in normal use.

Nissan says it plans to connect the watch and the car via a smartphone app using Bluetooth LE, so the watch will be a companion, just as the Sony SmartWatch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Gear watches we've already seen.

The Nismo watch will be interested in feeding you the stats from your car, but will also tell you just how popular you are on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instgram, using Nissan's Social Speed software, perfect for the ineffably vain.

Nissan describes the Nismo Concept Watch as a first step into wearables, outlining its intention to bring these sorts of technologies to Nissan owners in the future, along with researching in other areas too.

"Wearable technology is fast becoming the next big thing and we want to take advantage of this innovative technology to make our Nismo Brand more accessible," said Gareth Dunsmore, marketing communications general manager at Nissan Europe.

"On track, Nissan uses the latest biometric training technologies to improve the performance of our Nissan Nismo Athletes and it is this technology we want to bring to our fans to enhance their driving experience and Nismo ownership."

It looks great, as does the packaging, but there's no word on if this Nismo Watch will become available, or what you'd have to pay for it. We'll be looking to get our hands-on it at the Frankfurt Motor Show, so stay tuned.