The Motorola Moto Watch 70 looks very familiar and is super cheap

(Pocket-lint) - At first glance, it would be easy to mistake the Moto Watch 70 for an Apple Watch, but that's where the similarities end.

Motorola is yet to officially announce the Moto Watch 70, but it's already broken cover on the Best Buy Canada website. Over there it's listed as selling for $99 Canadian, making it around $75 in the United States and even less if it makes its way across the pond. But while this stealth smartwatch might look like an Apple Watch, it very much isn't.

Motorola says that wearers will enjoy 23 different sport modes for activity tracking while the IP67 water resistance, heart rate monitor, and built-in GPS tick all the main boxes. There's also a battery life of around 10 days of battery life as well, likely because this smartwatch doesn't run a major operating system. That means there is no Wear OS here, and that means you're unlikely to be installing any new apps, either.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

But if a basic smartwatch is what you're looking for, this could be the answer. The price isn't bad considering the sensors that the Moto Watch 70 has to offer, but if you're looking for Apple Watch-like capabilities based on that decidedly Apple Watch-like aesthetic, you're likely to wind up disappointed.

Best Apple Watch apps 2022: Apps to download that actually do something By Britta O'Boyle · 22 June 2022 These are the best Apple Watch apps we've come across - the ones that hold their own on the smaller screen and deliver the information you need.

While the Moto Watch 70 is indeed listed on Best Buy's Canadian website, you can't actually buy it. We'd expect that to change once Motorola gets around to announcing the thing at some point in the near future.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.