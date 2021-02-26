(Pocket-lint) - A replacement for the Moto 360 smartwatch has been leaked, alongside another round wearable, and one in a new form factor (for Moto at least).

Images of the Moto One, Moto G, and the Moto Watch have appeared online, after allegedly being found in a sales presentation by consumer electronics licencee eBuyNow.

The Moto One is similar in shape and style to the Moto 360 - that last of which we reviewed in 2019. The same is true of the Moto G Smartwatch, which is similarly round, albeit in a different colour scheme.

It's the Moto Watch that's possibly the more interesting of the trio, as it adopts an Apple Watch / Fitbit Versa form factor.

We don't know a whole lot more about them, although it is reported that they will be manufactured by eBuyNow for regions unknown. India is one probable destination.

Twitter leaker Felipe Berhau claims that the Moto G Smartwatch will be the first to release, in June. The other two are coming in July, he says.

We'll let you know as and when we hear about any of the new Moto smartwatches. Hopefully, we'll also review them after release.

