Moto 360 smartwatch relaunches five years after original

A third generation of its Moto 360 smartwatch has been revealed, four years after the second generation landed and five years following the original, except the watch now comes from a company called eBuyNow rather than Motorola.

The third generation device runs on Google's Wear OS platform and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, much like many of the latest Fossil smartwatches. There's also 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, like the new Michael Kors smartwatches.

A fully round AMOLED display - unlike the original Moto 360 smartwatch that featured a flat tyre screen - sits on top of a solid casing, and the Moto 360 third generation comes with an Always On display. Three case options will be available, including Rose Gold, Steel Gray and Phantom Black with leather and silicone straps as standard.

As with all Wear OS smartwatches, the Moto 360 has Google Fit on board for activity tracking, along with Google Pay to make payments from your wrist. There is also a heart rate monitor on the underside of the casing, and two action buttons on the side.

It's claimed the Moto 360 third generation will offer an all-day battery life and it comes with a 'Time Only Mode' that automatically activates when the battery level is critical. Fast charging is also on board, with the battery said to charge from zero to 100 per cent in an hour.

The Motorola Moto 360 will be available for $349.99 in the US at Moto360.com and select major retailers from December 2019. Pre-orders will start in mid-November for the US, UK and Canada.