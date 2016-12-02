Uh-oh! Don’t expect a new Moto 360 from Lenovo any time soon

It looks like Lenovo is throwing in the towel when it comes to Android Wear.

The company has confirmed that it will not release a new smartwatch for the launch of Android Wear 2.0, which is expected to launch early next year. Lenovo has already told us not to expect a new smartwatch in 2016, but now it's not even planning one for Google’s newest wearable platform update, according to The Verge, which spoke to Moto's head of global product development.

Lenovo apparently doesn't “see enough pull in the market" to release a new smartwatch any time soon. It claimed wearables do not have "broad enough appeal" for it to continue to build on it year after year, which indicates Lenovo doesn't want to include smartwatches and other wearable devices in Moto's annual device roadmap. Remember, CNET reported in September that Android Wear partners have been reluctant to release new hardware because of a lack of consumer interest and the inability to attract the average consumer.

Three out of four wearable devices worn in the US are fitness bands - over half of which are affordable products made by Fitbit. That statistic comes from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech’s May 2016 wearable report, while a more recent report from research firm CCS Insight also found that consumers would rather spend their money on inexpensive fitness bands.

Lenovo last updated its Android Wear line with the release of the Moto 360 in 2015, which followed the original model launched in 2014. Also, many Android Wear partners, including LG and Huawei, which usually announce new products at IFA in Berlin, did not update their lines in 2016. Google itself even delayed the launch of Android Wear 2.0 from this autumn to next year.

Android Wear 2.0 is set to be a massive overhaul to Google's wearable platform, although Google has yet to provide a specific release date for it. We don't know about you, but all this makes us seriously question the future of Android Wear.