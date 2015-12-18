Moto 360 Sport: When can you get it and for how much?

The Moto 360 Sport debuted a few months ago at IFA 2015, but Motorola weren't as forthcoming with its details as the standard Moto 360. We were told it would release after the second-gen Moto 360 but other than that, information was pretty thin on the ground until recently.

The fitness-focused wearable is now available to purchase in the UK however and it will be coming to the US in the first week of 2016. The UK release comes just in time for Christmas but what does it bring with it? Here's everything we know about the Motorola Moto 360 Sport, including when and where you can pick one up.

The new Moto 360 Sport is the athletic cousin to the two new Moto 360 smartwatches launched by Motorola.

The big difference between it and the others is there is a silicone strap that wraps around the watch body for protection. The strap comes in three colours comprising black, white and orange and has been designed to wick away moisture. It is also well ventilated so you don't sweat too much.

Apart from the silicone strap, the Moto 360 Sport stands out because it offers GPS for tracking your workouts. The inclusion of GPS means it will work independently of your smartphone when tracking your sports activities, as well as letting you listen to your music when running.

The display on the Sport model is also different than the one on the standard 360. It's an AnyLight display designed for better outdoor visibility. There's a heart rate monitor on back of the watch too - as you'd expect, and a 300mAh battery is in charge of keeping everything ticking along. Oh, and the Moto 360 Sport has an IP67 rating. You can read our initial first impressions here.

Moto 360 Sport is now available in the UK and France, with a release date for the US set for 7 January. It will also be available in Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico, and Spain sometime in 2016, according to Motorola.

You'll be able to buy the Moto 360 Sport from Motorola.co.uk and Amazon. In the US, you'll buy it from Motorola.com and at select online retailers.

On 10 January, it will launch in Best Buy stores across the US and in the Moto Shop in downtown Chicago.

The Moto 360 Sport costs £219 in the UK and $299 in the US.

For more information, visit the Moto 360 site. You can also check out Motorola's blog post.