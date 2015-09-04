Moto 360 Sport is an athletic lean on Moto's new smartwatch

Amidst the announcements for Motorola's new Android Wear devices was the Moto 360 Sport. It's the athletic cousin to the two new 360 devices launched by Motorola.

The big difference between this smartwatch and the others is that there is a silicone strap that wraps around the watch body for protection, as well as GPS, to track your workouts.

The strap has been designed to wick away moisture and is well ventilated so you don't sweat too much. It will come in a number of different colours, but a Motorola spokesperson on the stand at IFA 2015 told us that you won't be able to change the straps.

Unfortunately the model we got our hands on was a dummy sample designed for photography, rather than a working model. That means we couldn't play with the new AnyLight display, designed to be visible in all light conditions, so you'll be able to see the screen better in all situations.

Motorola says that the Moto 360 Sport will have an IP67 rating, so although its ok to wear it in the rain, you won't be able to wear it swimming.

The inclusion of GPS means that it will work independently of your smartphone when tracking your sports activities, as well as letting you listen to your music when out on the run. There's a heart rate monitor on back, as you'd expect.

Motorola hasn't said too much about the Moto 360 Sport yet except to confirm that it will release after the other devices become available. There's no word on pricing, just yet.