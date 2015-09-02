New Moto 360 comes in two sizes and a sport version, but the 'flat tyre' screen remains

Lenovo-owned Motorola just made the new Moto 360 official, by unveiling what it calls "the new Moto 360 collection".

The Android Wear smartwatch collection primarily includes two different-sized models: 42mm and 46mm. Pricing for the models depends on the size and style and different options you might like but will basically range from $299 (or £229 in the UK) to $499. Motorola said they'll release later this month, though pre-orders have already kicked off.

The smaller Moto 360 features a 1.37-inch (360x325-pixel resolution) display, while the 46mm model has a 1.56-inch (360x330-pixel resolution) display. And they both have the "flat tyre" look at the bottom of the screen. Other specs include a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400, 512MB of RAM, 300mAh battery, and 4GB of internal storage, among other things.

The new Moto 360 models are also packed with sensors, so they'll let you track your heart rate and calories burned. They're even Wi-Fi-enabled. So, if your smartphone is out of Bluetooth range, you'll stay connected and will get notifications and important information at a glance as well as be able to respond to messages with your voice.

The company said it refined the design of the first Moto 360 to create this new watch collection that is suited to men, women, and fitness enthusiasts. Part of that process included new lugs, which were moved outside the watch and tailored for both men and women, polished bezels in new styles, and quick-release bands made of leather and metal.

Also, for the first time, you can customise the Moto 360 using Motorola's Moto Maker design studio. You'll be able to choose from additional bezels, colours, materials, and a new double-wrap band.

Apart from the small and large Moto 360 models, Motorola has unveiled the Moto 360 Sport with a silicone construction and special UV coating. It features built-in GPS and will track your speed, distance, and pace. It also has a heart rate sensor. And so you can see all this information in the sun, Motorola added a fancy "AnyLight hybrid" display.

If any of this interests you, you can pre-order the new Moto 360 models via Motorola.com, Google Play, and BestBuy.com. Motorola said it will share pricing and availability details for the sport version soon.