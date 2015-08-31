Motorola's next Moto 360 might also arrive with a 'sport' version this autumn

It looks like Apple isn't the only watch maker creating entirely separate devices in its lineup for the athletic-minded.

Everyone knows by now that Lenovo-owned Motorola is getting ready to unveil the next-generation Moto 360 in the form of two watches that should be available in both large and small sizes, but a more recent leak has suddenly suggested that a third, sportier option could be on the way as well.

According to @upleaks, Motorola plans to unveil a "sport version" of the second-generation Moto 360 smartwatch this autumn. The leakster also provided a press image/render that shows the "Moto 360 Sport" in three different colours (orange, white, and black), its familiar circular face, and the "flat tyre" look along the bottom of the display.



You can even see that the upcoming watch appears to have a silicone case. Also, the bands on the sport version don't seem to have the same pins as seen in the leaked images of the Moto 360S and Moto 360L (the known names for the small and large-sized versions of the next Moto 360), so it's unclear if these straps are easily swappable.

It's also not clear how much more rugged the sport version of the new Moto 360 will be, though we should know more details about it by November. Although the new Moto 360 is set to arrive in September, @upleaks has claimed we must wait two months longer for Moto 360 Sport to hit retail.

We're expecting the Moto 360 Sport to be more affordable than the other Moto 360s - especially considering Apple's sport version of its watch is the cheapest Apple Watch model you can buy. But nothing is set in stone yet.

