Somebody actually saw Moto 360 2 while on a Chicago train and snuck a pic

Some guy in Chicago spotted the Moto 360 2 while out and about, then managed to sneakily grab a photo of it, and post it to Google+.

Gerrit Gödecke said he saw it while on a Chicago commuter train, where there's apparently a "good chance" of catching Motorola employees commuting to and fro Lenovo-owned Motorola's Chicago offices. We've known for a while, thanks to confirmations from Lenovo as well as several leaks, that a second-generation Moto 360 watch is in the works. It is currently being referred to as the Moto 360 2.

Gödecke didn't talk to the Motorola employee, but he took a picture of his wrist. As you can see from the photos, the differences between the new Moto 360 and Motorola's first model include larger lugs to connects its leather strap and a button on the right that's been moved to the two o'clock position. Unfortunately, the flat area (or "flat tyre") at the bottom of the display seems to be back.

Overseas regulatory filings have suggested Motorola will offer the Moto 360 2 in two sizes (small and large), and everyone expects to see them at IFA. Motorola held a launch event last September for the first Moto 360, so the company might be sticking to an annual refresh cycle.

Check out our rumour round-up for more details on the upcoming watch.

