Moto 360 2: What's the story so far?

Lenovo-owned Motorola has just unveiled the Moto 360 2.

The Android Wear-powered watch is actually called the new Moto 360, and it's available in two different sizes (42mm and 46mm) as well as a sport version called Moto 360 Sport. You can read about the new Moto 360 collection here.

If any of this interests you, you can pre-order the new Moto 360 models via Motorola.com, Google Play, and BestBuy.com. Motorola said it will share pricing and availability details for the sport version soon.

For those of you who want to know about all the leaks that surfaced leading up to Motorola's announcement, read on.

Update: Motorola has unveiled the new Moto 360 collection while at IFA in Berlin. The Moto 360 is available in two different sizes as well as a sport version. The large and small-sized ones are available for pre-order now and will begin shipping later this month. Pricing starts at $299. We're still waiting on pricing and availability for the sport version.

Motorola's CEO, Yang Yuanqing, teased new Moto products were in the works while in Beijing earlier this year. According to The Telegraph, he said we could expect "some very exciting products, including phones and watches," this summer.

Motorola unveiled the Moto X Style, Play, and Moto G smartphones in July. It didn't unveil the Moto 360 2 during the event. So now everyone expects to see it at IFA 2015. Motorola held a launch event last September for the first Moto 360, and there's another Lenovo/Motorola event scheduled for 2 September.

Lenovo China has posted a teaser for an event which appear to be about the Moto 360 2, to be held on 8 September.

Update: Motorola said it refined the design of the first Moto 360 to create this new watch collection that is suited to men, women, and fitness enthusiasts. Part of that process included new lugs, which were moved outside the watch and tailored for both men and women, polished bezels in new styles, and quick-release bands made of leather and metal.

Also, for the first time, you can customise the Moto 360 using Motorola's Moto Maker design studio. You'll be able to choose from additional bezels, colours, materials, and a new double-wrap band.

Motorola's SVP of global marketing, Adrienne Hayes, first confirmed the Moto 360 2 would be smaller than the original. Gleb Mishin, the Lenovo's VP for its Eastern Europe division, also revealed in a Q&A that the next version of Moto 360 will feature a "modified design". He even said it would be "more beautiful and more like a clock."

Lenovo's CEO then posted an image to Chinese social network Weibo, but quickly deleted it. The image showed a padded case filled with metal straps, bezels, and other watch parts.

Gerrit Gödecke said he saw the new Moto 360 while on a Chicago commuter train, where there's apparently a "good chance" of catching Motorola employees commuting to and from Lenovo-owned Motorola's Chicago offices and a flood of similar design watches have since appeared, including what look like press images from Twitter leaker @UpLeaks.

All these images have suggested that the differences between the new Moto 360 and Motorola's first model include larger lugs to connect its leather strap, which is now more conventional in design, and a button on the side that's been moved to the two o'clock position. Also, the "flat tyre" look at the bottom of the first Moto 360's screen is still present.

moto 360 Small: 1.37" Display, 42mm Body, 20mm Band. moto 360 Large: 1.55" Display, 46mm Body, 22mm Band. — upleaks (@upleaks) September 1, 2015

A leak from the Brazilian telecommunications agency Anatel revealed there may be more than one variant of the next generation 360. Two devices, named "360S" and "360L" appeared on the document and this is something that @UpLeaks has also referred to. We of course now know that Motorola unveiled two models in 42mm and 46mm sizes.

Another leak suggested that the next Moto 360 is waterproof with an IP67 rating, and comes with a 316L grade stainless steel casing. We're still not sure if this is true.

Update: The 42mm Moto 360 features a 1.37-inch (360x325 resolution) display, while the 46mm model has a 1.56-inch (360x330 resolution) display. Other specs include a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400, 512MB of RAM, 300mAh battery, 4GB of internal storage, support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and sensors for tracking heart rate and calories burned.

Android Community has claimed the next Moto 360 will come with a 1.56-inch LCD display, though @UpLeaks shared information on both sizes of Moto 360 2. The regular watch 46mm watch will have a 1.55-inch display and take a 22mm strap, and the smaller 42mm watch will be 1.37-inch and take a 20mm strap.

Other rumours and leaks have suggested Motorola plans to use a Texas Instruments processor. The device might also feature 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, 400mAh battery (last year's had a 320mAh battery), support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0, and sensors like an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and heart-rate monitor.

A leak from the Brazilian telecommunications agency Anatel suggested the 360S would have a 270mAh battery while the 360L has a 375mAh battery. Meanwhile, FCC documents indicated Motorola has already submitted the second-generation Moto 360 for regulatory approval. Droid-Life spotted filings for a Motorola "Smart Watch".

The watch in those filing featured support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n). It also underwent testing on 22 July - and the FCC typically approves a device a few weeks before it releases.

Update: Motorola said the new Moto 360 models are packed with sensors, so they'll let you track your heart rate and calories burned. They're even Wi-Fi-enabled. So, if your smartphone is out of Bluetooth range, you'll stay connected and will get notifications and important information at a glance as well as be able to respond to messages with your voice.

Little has been said so far about what to expect in terms of features on the new watch, although they are predominently governed by Android Wear. Android Wear recently introduced iPhone compatibility, so it's likely that the new Moto 360 will work with iPhone, though Motorola didn't confirm this when it announced the new Moto 360.

Prior to Motorola's announcement, leaks of the rear of the large and small Moto 360 2 watches gave some clues, with the 360L listing some of the features on the back. There's a pedometer, IP67 waterproof rating, an optical heart rate sensor and support for wireless charging. Droid-Life found a FCC filing for a "Motorola smart watch" charger.

According to the documents, the dock is "wireless" and was used to test a "smart watch" at various levels of charge. It's circular with a round base.

Update: Apart from the small and large Moto 360 models, Motorola has unveiled the Moto 360 Sport with a silicone construction and special UV coating. It features built-in GPS and will track your speed, distance, and pace. It also has a heart rate sensor. And so you can see all this information in the sun, Motorola added a fancy "AnyLight hybrid" display.

According to @upleaks, Motorola also plans to unveil a "sport version" of the new Moto 360 smartwatch. The leakster provided a press image/render that shows the "Moto 360 Sport" in three different colours (orange, white, and black), its familiar circular face, and the "flat tyre" along the display's bottom.

The source also claimed the watch would feature an outdoor optimised display with heart rate, steps and time. This also revealed the watch should be good for 3ATM of pressure under water and feature GPS and barometer.





You can see that the upcoming watch appears to be set in a silicone case and has a different strap to the ones seen in the leaked images of the Moto 360S and Moto 360L, so it's unclear if these straps will be easily swappable. It's also not yet clear if the sport version of the new Moto 360 will be especially rugged.





We should know more details about this device by November, because that's when the sport version of new Moto 360 is expected to arrive. Keep in mind it'll likely be more affordable than the other Moto 360 models as it looks like the stainless steel body is gone.

Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared a new render of the Moto 360 2, a colloquial name for the next Moto 360. The watch is expected to debut at IFA and will be available in both large and small sizes to fit an assortment of wrists. But if this latest leak is legit, it'll also be available in gold and silver variants.

The render shows what those variants look like, their colouring, and that they will apparently come with link bracelets. Motorola might also sell them with leather bands. These fancy models are presumably just plated in gold and silver and will likely not be as expensive as the Apple Watch Edition.

