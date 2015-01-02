Alcatel's smartwatch is called Watch like Apple Watch but looks like the Moto 360

On top of a new smartphone, Alcatel has announced it made a smartwatch for the first time. It's being marketed as an affordable smartwatch.

Alcatel has named the smartwatch "Watch" - just like Apple's Watch - and said it will be available at a "fraction of the cost of competitors", though it didn't give any specifics on pricing, availability, or even hardware. The company merely announced the product, alongside the PIXI 3 phone, and said consumers will hear more about both devices at CES 2015 in Las Vegas.

The company did release images, however. The Alcatel Watch seems to look a lot like the round-face Moto 360 from Motorola. Alcatel said its smartwatch has the "same look and feel" as a traditional watch, and that it connects to Android phomes, monitors activity like heart rate, acts a remote for your phone's camera, controls music, and receives notifications.

The Watch will apparently be available with different choices and styles, and as you can see in the image above, some of those options might be various strap types like plastic, rubber, and metal. But that's just speculation. All shall be revealed next week at CES.

