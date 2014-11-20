Motorola Moto 360 second-generation smartwatch could arrive early next year

It looks like Motorola wasn't happy with its first smartwatch attempt in the round Android Wear Moto 360. We could see the second generation of Moto 360 early next year. Just in time to tackle the Apple Watch then.

The news of a second generation Moto 360 appeared when Lenovo exec Gleb Mishin responded to a question in Russia by alluding to the new device. He also, reportedly, made it sound like it should arrive early next year.

The Moto 360 had the most hype of all the Android Wear devices and was met with perhaps less excitement than expected. That chunky build and flat black bar cutting off the roundness of the screen combined with poor battery life were not well loved. While the Android Wear operating system may have been a factor it should be vastly improved by next year leaving Motorola in a great position to launch new hardware.

So with Apple planning to released its Watch early in 2015 it makes sense for Motorola to take another run at perfecting the smartwatch. Especially as Apple opted for a squarer face leaving the round watch market ripe for the picking.

Of course these comments are not very conclusive so we're taking them with a pinch of salt. That said we'll be keeping our eyes peeled at CES in January for a new Moto 360 smartwatch.

