Moto 360 spotted in champagne and cognac colours, leaked by Amazon

Within hours of Motorola officially being under Lenovo's wing, the company has experienced a major leak: unannounced models of the Moto 360 have accidentally surfaced through Amazon.

Although the Amazon listings are no longer live, cached pages have revealed Motorola designed a champagne-coloured Moto 360 with a steel band. Both the 18mm and 23mm strap sizes will cost $299.99 each, the same price as other metal-band Moto 360 models. Pictures from the listing show the watch donning a gold-like appearance, with black and gold watchfaces.

A third listing has revealed a silver Moto 360 with a cognac strap. It will cost $249, the same price as Moto 360's other leather models. There were, again, plenty of pictures included in the listing, some of which showed a black watchface. Although none of the listings are active, it appears as though Motorola has an announcement up its sleeve.

The Moto 360 debuted in March 2014 and released six months later. It was a highly-anticipated device and considered the poster boy of Android Wear. However, during our in-depth review, Pocket-lint felt a residing sensation that it can still be bettered.

We have contacted Motorola and Amazon for a comment and hope to update soon.