Moto 360 smartwatch coming to UK early October, £199

Motorola has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will be launching the anticipated Moto 360 smartwatch in the UK in early October, for £199.

The circular Android Wear smartwatch, the first from the company, will be available from O2, Tesco, Amazon and John Lewis in the UK initially in two options, grey leather and black leather.

The watch, which hopes to steal the limelight from devices like the Samsung Gear S or LG's G Watch R, will come with a circular 1.5-inch screen and works with all Android devices running Android 4.3 or above.

The £199 price point matches the Asus ZenWatch, and the new Sony SmartWatch 3. Both the Asus Zenwatch and the Sony feature a square screen, however the ZenWatch comes with a curved glass front to give it a more design-watch-like feel.

Like the ZenWatch the Moto 360 will also feature a heart rate monitor, although Moto says that it hasn't added any customised features apart from a number of exclusive watch faces suited to fit that circular display.

Like other Android Wear watches announced simultaneously, the Moto 360 will be able to be voice controlled. Just say "Ok Google" and you can then use it to search for important information, book a restaurant, check flight times and much more.