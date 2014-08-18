  Motorola Moto 360 leaks: heart rate monitor, 4 September release date and $249 price

The much anticipated round-faced Android Wear smartwatch is due to arrive in the Motorola Moto 360. Until now a date for its appearance wasn't clear. But Best Buy has just leaked the information early.

American gadget retailer Best Buy put up a webpage with the Moto 360 on show before swiftly taking it down. But before vanishing the full specs with release date and price were noted.

We can expect the Moto 360 to be on sale from 4 September – around the time Samsung launches its Galaxy Note 4 and Apple unveils the iPhone 6 and iWatch. This would lead us to believe Samsung may also unveil a round-faced Android Wear smartwatch at its 3 September Unpacked event.

The Moto 360 was priced at a very reasonable $249 which is around £150. That will get you a 1.5-inch LCD touchscreen with 512MB of RAM. It also has a heart rate monitor, pedometer, waterproofing to 3.3 feet up to 30 minutes, an ambient light sensor, Bluetooth 4.0 and wireless N connectivity.

Exact measurements are 1.8-inches by 1.8-inches by 0.4-inches weighing 60g. So that's 10mm thickness, more than most smartphones, suggesting it won't look as sleek on a wrist as the promotional photos make it appear.

While the Moto 360 has been wiped from the Best Buy site expect it to reappear for release on 4 September.

