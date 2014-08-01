  HP luxury smartwatch could be the best looking yet, including Moto 360

HP may be in the runnings for best looking smartwatch, even outdoing the gorgeous Motorola Moto 360.

HP's luxury smartwatch, as it's called, is designed by US designer Michael Bastien. It will be sold through online retailer Gilt from the autumn this year.

This fits with rumoured release dates for all the possible round-faced Android Wear smartwatches. The delay is thought to be the result of Google taking time to finalise Android Wear to work on the round-faced watch.

That said, this is coming with iOS and Android compatibility. That could mean two versions of the watch. Saying it works with iOS is a huge nod towards the iWatch being an open platform that other hardware manufacturers can make, not only Apple. We can but hope.

The 44mm stainless steel case features inlaid button controls, distinctive bezel bolts, a lit chronograph, and it all comes with interchangeable straps. Little else is know apart from the photo above, which also doesn't give much away. Perhaps it will have the "Swiss made" marking that Apple is rumoured to have been hunting for.

While pricing has not been announced the "luxury" wording suggests this may be a very expensive indeed. Expect it to arrive after September.

