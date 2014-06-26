  1. Home
Moto 360's beautiful design and interface shown off in new Motorola video

In an attempt to whet our appetite, Motorola has just given the world a sneak peek at the Moto 360 smartwatch.

After Google announced on June 25 that Android Wear watches were available for preorder, everyone across the globe got excited. And then people discovered they still had to wait for the Moto 360. Motorola quickly conceded and released a beautiful press image of the Moto 360. As if knowing that still wasn't enough to satisfy eager consumers, the company is now giving an "early look" at the upcoming wrist wearable through a video.

The 2-minute clip reveals the Moto 360, and all its glory. This is the real deal. Not rendered press images. You can see fine details like the stainless steel in the case and the genuine leather in the band. Motorola also showed viewers how to turn on the bright and crystal-clear display with just a push of a button or by holding down on the screen for a moment. 

The remainder of the video goes over things like Motorola's custom watchfaces for the Moto 360, notification cards for things like messages, how to access a queue for notification and reminders, voice commands for searching on Google, and much more. It is clear that this a standout and sleek watch, well before it has even released.

Speaking of a release, we're still waiting on when that'll happen and how much the Moto 360 will actually cost. Pocket-lint will let you know when those details finally emerge.

