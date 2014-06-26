This is the winning face of the Moto 360, even the runners up are stunners

After Google announced the Android Wear watches were available for pre-order last night everyone was excited. Then we found out that was only the Samsung Gear Live and LG G Watch and that we'd have to wait for Motorola's Moto 360. Realising we might be upset Motorola had a treat lined up with new faces.

The Motorola Moto 360 Design Face-Off competition has come to a close and the winner, above, has been announced. But even the runner's up are brilliant, below, and will hopefully be available in some form – even if not officially. There were 1,300 entries in total.

The winning design manages to combine the classic analogue watch face with myriad alerts that are expected from a smartwatch. There's a second hand, along with blue bars to show where the minute and hour hands sit at a glance. Email, calls, messages and battery all appear to be represented with icons along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, alarm and charging.

The winning design was the work of David Pascual. He says the design: "Displays calendar events, allows for user defined notification widgets, and provides status information for basic watch functions (charging, alarm, bluetooth, and wifi connection)".

We'd hope to see the winner along with the watch and expect the runners up will have a chance to get their faces in use also via third-party downloads.

