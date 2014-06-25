  Android Wear LG G Watch and Samsung Gear Live on pre-order today, Moto 360 later

Google has announced at its I/O event that its Android Wear smartwatch partners are launching today for pre-order.

The LG G Watch and Samsung Gear Live smartwatches are both available to pre-order today. The Moto 360 will launch later in the summer.

The latest Android L OS is due for release in the autumn this year and the LG G Watch and Samsung Gear Live will both be available to buy and should ship for 7 July. The Moto 360 will arrive later in the year - presumably when the Android L OS is launched.

It was announced at Google I/O that all Android Wear watches will be water resistant - making them ideal for using as a cooking guide while in the kitchen, for example.

The Samsung Gear Live is expected to come with a 1.6-inch Super AMOLED display, a 1.2GHz processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of on-board storage, Bluetooth 4.0, a 300mAh battery, a heart rate monitor, and a IP67 dust and water resistant design.

The LG G Watch should have a 1.6-inch display with 280 x 280 display, a 400mAh battery and 4GB of storage. It should have a 36-hour stand-by time from a 2-hour charge.

LG has told Pocket-lint that the G Watch will go on sale for £180. Expect the Samsung Gear Live and Moto 360 to be similarly priced when their pre-order pages go live later today.

