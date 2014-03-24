Moto 360 mockups emerge showing several different watch bands to match your style

When Motorola unveiled the Moto 360 smartwatch last week, it left out a lot of details and only showed two bands for the device.

Now, Slashgear has gotten its hands on several mockups showing the customisability the Moto 360 could have. Like the Moto X through Motomaker and the Moto G through cases, the Moto 360 custom straps to give customers their own style look pretty neat.

One photo shows there will be seven watch straps available for the Moto 360 when it launches this summer. The straps tend to several different styles, including black, gray, and light blue designs.

Also shown is a different type of watch interface, that shows a white design that displays the date and battery percentage. The renders are from a slew of photos given out Motorola, mixed with a little designer inspiration.

We're still left wondering what the black bar towards the bottom of the watch is. Could it be solar charging, given there isn't a USB port on the watch to keep the device juiced?

In related news, leaks from Chinese blogger Monkey Great Treasure, who was the first to reveal the Moto X and Moto G to the world, say the Moto 360 will feature Sapphire Glass to protect against scratches and an OLED display for colour accuracy.

When contacted for comment, Motorola wouldn't give any further information on the photos.

Are you excited yet?