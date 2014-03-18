Moto 360: Motorola unveils its Android Wear smartwatch and it's round

Motorola has thrown its hat into the ring of Android Wear devices with the announcement of the Moto 360, due to be released this summer.

The smartwatch is perhaps different from the norm as it's round rather than the conventional square shape of rival devices - including the also recently announced LG G Watch. In fact, in pure watch mode you'd be mistaken for thinking it's a conventional analogue device, but it features a touchscreen and Google's new wearables version of Android.

Like other Android Wear watches announced simultaneously, the Moto 360 will be able to be voice controlled. Just say "Ok Google" and you can then use it to search for important information, book a restaurant, check flight times and much more.

It also has alerts and notifications, can link with an Android smartphone and can, with the twist of the wrist, show you your emails and other message alerts.

Developers can also build support for the apps into the operating system, so you can receive notifications from those too.

Motorola will be releasing the watch globally from summer, starting in the US. There will be a number of different styles available.

