Misfit has announced a follow-up to its first smartwatch. The Misfit Vapor 2 has the same stylish look as its 2017 predecessor, but is seemingly more capable and adopts Google Wear OS and GPS.

The Misfit brand has always put fitness first and activity tracking is at the forefront of the new watch's experience. It integrates GPS to provide extra features and functions to runners, cyclists and the like, so they can leave their phones at home.

Made by the Fossil Group, it has a round AMOLED touchscreen display (328ppi) and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 system on chip. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity is on board and NFC is included for the first time.

That enables wireless payments in supporting stores.

Two sizes will be available from its release date of 30 October, which start at £215. Both 41mm and 46mm editions have the same satin-finish stainless steel cases. Multiple strap options will also be available.

The Misfit Vapor 2 will work with both Android and iOS phones, and because it runs Wear OS it also offers a full Google Assistant experience, so you can use voice with the device.

Hundreds of other apps will be available for it from launch.