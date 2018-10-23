  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news
    4. >
  4. Misfit smartwatch news

Misfit Vapor 2 is a more stylish, more confident Wear OS sequel with GPS

|
Misfit Misfit Vapor 2 is a more stylish, more confident Wear OS sequel with GPS
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

- Priced from £215

- Available 30 October

Misfit has announced a follow-up to its first smartwatch. The Misfit Vapor 2 has the same stylish look as its 2017 predecessor, but is seemingly more capable and adopts Google Wear OS and GPS.

The Misfit brand has always put fitness first and activity tracking is at the forefront of the new watch's experience. It integrates GPS to provide extra features and functions to runners, cyclists and the like, so they can leave their phones at home.

Made by the Fossil Group, it has a round AMOLED touchscreen display (328ppi) and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 system on chip. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity is on board and NFC is included for the first time.

That enables wireless payments in supporting stores.

Two sizes will be available from its release date of 30 October, which start at £215. Both 41mm and 46mm editions have the same satin-finish stainless steel cases. Multiple strap options will also be available.

The Misfit Vapor 2 will work with both Android and iOS phones, and because it runs Wear OS it also offers a full Google Assistant experience, so you can use voice with the device.

Hundreds of other apps will be available for it from launch.

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments