Misfit Path marries a sleek watch design with smart functions

Misfit has announced a brand new hybrid smartwatch model at CES 2018. Called Path, the hybrid smartwatch looks like a regular analogue watch, but has all the internals of a digital smartwatch.

With Path, you track steps you've taken, calories burned during everyday walking or workouts, distance travelled and sleep quality all thanks to its 3-axis accelerometer. It's not just activity tracking though, as the Misfit Path can notify you of incoming calls, texts and emails, each of which can have customised notifications.

The Path can automatically update the time displayed depending on the time-zone you happen to find yourself in, carry out vibration alarms or reminders to keep you moving towards a fitness goal.

A physical button on the side of the Path smartwatch can be used to take photos from your phone, play music or ring your phone if you happen to mislay it. As with Misfit's other hybrid smartwatches, the Path is water resistant to 50 metres, so you can be confident wearing it swimming, and it doesn't need to be recharged as it has a physical, changeable battery that's good for six months use.

The Misfit Path is a unisex smartwatch, although being the company's smallest model to date, we suspect it will appeal more to the ladies out there, and is available in stainless steel, rose tone, gold tone and stainless steel with gold tone accents. It comes supplied with a silicone sports strap, but can be swapped out for any 16mm watch strap. The Misfit Path will be available in the Spring from $150.