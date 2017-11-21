  1. Home
Misfit launches Command hybrid smartwatch, combining classic watch looks with modern-day smarts

Misfit has announced the Command Hybrid smartwatch, a mash-up of fitness tracker and smartwatch in a sleek, minimalist body that at first glance looks like a regular analogue watch. It's available in a range of colours and with a either stainless steel or silicone sport strap.

It's not the first time Misfit has launched a Hybrid smartwatch, as it follows in the footsteps of the Phase. Just like its predecessor, the Command can track your steps, amount of calories burned from a workout, distance traveled and sleep duration and quality.

Customised notifications can be set for calls, texts, emails and various other apps, with notifications being denoted by various icons within a secondary dial on the watch face.

A convenient smart button on the side of the Command can be used to ring your phone if it's lost, start playing music, take a picture or connect to other smart devices.

If you want to take the Command smartwatch swimming, you can, as it's waterproof to 50 metres, while a year-long non-rechargeable battery ensures you will get plenty of life out of the Command, without needing to worry about plugging it in every night.

Preston Moxcey, General Manager of Misfit said: "Creating innovative wearable technology that could easily be mistaken for a fashion accessory has always been our goal at Misfit."

"Command provides Misfit users a more traditional-looking watch that still has smart features yet doesn't require charging - the best of both worlds."

The Misfit Command smartwatch is available to pre-order now in black steel, black copper, navy blue and steel colour finishes for $150.

