LG has not only announced a new smartphone, the V40 ThinQ, but also a new smartwatch. Called Watch W7, it is a hybrid wearable.

It features a 1.2-inch round touchscreen that runs Wear OS. But it also has mechanical hands. LG worked with a partner, Soprod SA of Switzerland, on the mechanical movements. As a result, Watch W7 features a "high-precision quartz movement" and "physical watch hands wrapped in a stainless steel body". Those hands can even display the altimeter, barometer, stopwatch, timer, and compass.

The watch's display can last two days on a single charge, though the hands will work up to 100 days on a charge in watch-only mode. Other features include a knob and two buttons on the right side, support for standard 22mm watch bands, 4GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. But that's an old chip. Qualcomm recently announced the 3100 platform with a coprocessor for more battery life.

The Watch W7 doesn't have built-in GPS or LTE connectivity or NFC, which, in our opinion, is a huge bummer, especially for its $450 price tag. The only interesting aspect about this device is that it's unique for LG, and it's perfect for people who want a smartwatch with a traditional look. But, considering it lacks a boatload of sensors, we can't help but think it is more watch than smart. Hence why it's more of a hybrid.

LG hasn't said when you can get the Watch W7 in the UK yet. But it will be available in the US in a "Cloud Silver" colour when it launches for $450 at Best Buy on 14 October. It will be available for preorder on 7 October.