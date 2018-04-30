LG Watch Timepiece will be a hybrid Wear OS smartwatch and announced soon

LG is tipped to unveil a new smartwatch in the coming days.

The LG Watch Timepiece is said to be the company's first Wear OS device to also have an analogue clock setup. It is a hybrid, therefore, and can even have the operating system disabled to save on battery life, it is reported.

Android Headlines claims that the watch will have a stainless steel body with IP68 water and dust proofing. It will measure 45.5 x 45.4 x 12.9mm and come with a 22mm silicone strap. That means standard watch bands should fit it, rather than those just made by the manufacturer itself.

There will be a 240mAh battery inside, which will run the Wear OS features mainly, but the watch element will be capable of continuing to work for up to four days between charges.

The Wear OS screen will be circular and sit under the physical hands. It's have a resolution of 360 x 360 and can still be installed with virtual watch faces of its own.

It will be driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 system-on-chip, with 768MB of RAM. You should have 4GB of storage on the watch to play with.

There will be no cellular support on the LG Watch Timepiece, but will get Wi-Fi connectivity as well as Bluetooth.

It will come in either black or silver colours.



Android Headlines states that the watch could even be officially announced today, Monday 30 April, ready for a June release date. "Watch" this space.