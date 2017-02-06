LG Watch Style design confirmed in leaked photo, Watch Sport to get quad-core processor

Both the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport are expected to be announced in three days time on 9 February. They'll be the first two watches to feature Android Wear 2.0 and have been developed in collaboration with Google.

We've already seen renders and heard about potential specs, but this latest wave of leaks reveals yet more details. The retail box for the LG Watch Sport has been papped and uploaded, allegedly by a Best Buy employee - whether said employee still has their job is unclear. The box clearly shows the same design for the Watch Sport as we've seen in previous renders, but also introduces a new black/space grey-like colour finish. We can't deduce much more from the box though, so any confirmation of internal specs and features will have to wait a few days.



That's not the case with the LG Watch Sport however, as a leaked screenshot from a benchmarking database has revealed what its packing behind the watch face.

The database says the Watch Sport will have a 1.09GHz quad-core Qualcomm processor, which is likely to be from the Snapdragon Wear range, along with 653MB of usable RAM, which likely means it'll say it has 768MB. The Watch Style is listed as running Android 7.1.1, but we know it will in fact be Android Wear 2.0, and in the motherboard field it says 'swordfish', which refers to an earlier codename.

Both watches are said to be unveiled at an event on 9 February but global availability is to be confirmed. The Watch Style should come with a $249 price tag while the more feature-packed Watch Sport will demand $349.