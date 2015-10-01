LG Watch Urbane 2 revealed: LTE, built-in GPS, and more

LG has announced the latest version of its Watch Urbane, with this second edition watch offering a full range of wireless connections, including 4G and 3G. The new LG Watch Urbane 2 will be showcased at the launch of the LG V10 in NYC on 1 October.

The LG Watch Urbane was launched earlier in 2015 as a luxury take on Android Wear, designed to reflect classic watch design. We never really felt it hit the mark, mostly thanks to the awkward size and the plastic back giving it a cheap feel. It was also upstaged at its Mobile World Congress 2015 launch event by the LG Watch Urbane LTE.

The LG Watch Urbane 2 appears to take much of the Watch Urbane LTE's design and connectivity, add a few tweaks and bring a wider range of skills to Android Wear.

The LG Watch Urbane second edition will be compatible with Android and iOS devices, so if you fancy something a little more watch-like to go with your iPhone, then this might be it. But the inclusion of 3G and 4G connectivity means that it can also make and recieve calls, operating independently of your connected smartphone.

The LG Watch Urbane 2 expands the P-OLED display to 1.38-inches, 348ppi, and is powered by the standard Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 chipset, with 768MB RAM. There's 4GB of internal storage, should you wish to keep your music offline, and GPS for tracking your runs and so on.

LG gives the size of the Watch Urbane 2 as 44.5 x 14.2mm, so this is a fair heft, but if you've got the wrist for it, we think it's a great looking device. It also offers IP67 protection from the elements.

Power is always a concern for wearables and the current downside of smartwatches. There's a 570mAh battery in the Watch Urbane 2, but if that also has to maintain a cellular connection, there's no knowing how the battery will perform.

The LG Watch Urbane 2 will be available in Space Black, Opal Blue, Luxe White and Signature Brown, which refers to the strap colour options. We understand that you can't change the straps on this model, because some of the hardware is built into the strap - but we'll update when we learn more.

We expect LG to announce pricing and release date details at its event - and we'll bring you our first impressions as soon as we lay hands on it.