LG Watch Urbane Luxe: You can now get LG's watch in 23-carat gold

LG's Urbane Watch now comes decked out in gold and with alligator skin, which is perfect for those of you who are gaudy or have a tonne of spare cash.



The company has taken its Android Wear watch and cloaked the body in 23-carat gold. It's also given the watch a "piano-gloss" lacquer case and a strap made of alligator leather. This is a limited-edition watch, with only 500 units being made, and each one will be engraved with its own serial number to boot.

If you're wondering about the watch's tech specs, just look at the regular Urbane, which released earlier this year and boasts the same internals. The only difference between the two is cosmetic. Oh, and the price. LG will sell its new "exquisite" watch, called the LG Watch Urbane Luxe, for $1,200 (£781).

Keep in mind the regular Urbane costs £259. If the price difference doesn't bother you, the Luxe is being made in partnership with Reeds Jeweler and will be made available in the US through pre-order later this month at both Reeds' website and various Reeds Jewelers locations.

Check out our review of the regular Urbane for more details. We said it sets the bar high, but missed the mark. It's already one of the most expensive Android Wear devices on the market, though not the best quality.