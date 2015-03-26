LG Watch Urbane LTE gets official price and release date, for Korea

LG has announced the release date for its first completely autonomous smartwatch, the LG Watch Urbane LTE.

The Korean LG site says the smartwatch will arrive in 27 days, which make it a 21 April release date.

LG has also mentioned the price of the Watch urbane as 650,000 Korean won excluding VAT, which is around £480 including VAT in the UK.

While LG has announced the official price and release date for Korea it has yet to announce any plans for its international release.

The LG Watch Urbane is unique in that it offers 4G connectivity and the LG Wearable Platform which allow it to work without a connected smartphone. This means voice calls as well as messaging are possible directly through the watch.

But exactly how one can use it for messaging, other than with voice controls, is still unclear.

Built-in GPS and activity settings like cycling, golf or trekking make it a functional sports watch.

LG has also said the watch will support LTE voice-messaging that uses the 4G network to make high quality calls over LTE. Once again this is in Korea and if it does arrive in the UK it will be up to networks whether or not support is offered for the VoLTE feature.

The NFC of the Watch Urbane LTE will allow for payments via contactless tapping, something that is rolling out more widely internationally this year.

Could this be the start of a rush to bring 4G smartwatches to the market? We'll have to wait and see if this one gets out of Korea first.

