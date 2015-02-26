LG Watch Urbane LTE: All the makings of a 4G smartphone on your wrist

LG has officially unveiled its latest smartwatch ahead of MWC 2015 next week, the LG Watch Urbane LTE.

LG will be showing off what it says is the world's first 4G LTE smartwatch at MWC 2015 next week. It has already announced a non-LTE Urbane that connects to your phone by running on Android Wear.

The LG Watch Urbane is, essentially, a smartphone on your wrist. It comes with LTE, NFC (which LG says could work for contactless payments), Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for complete connectivity. But LG doesn't mention the watch as being connected to your smartphone, perhaps because it doesn't need to – it even has a microphone so you can make calls.

The Watch Urbane LTE, unlike the Urbane or G Watch R, won't run Android Wear since it appears to be a stand-alone device. Instead the Urbane LTE will be running the LG Wearable Platform.

The Urbane LTE comes with similar specs to the Urbane including a 1.3-inch P-OLED display at 320 x 320 resolution for 245ppi, a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 CPU with 4GB storage and 1GB of RAM.

The Urbane LTE comes with a 9-axis accelerometer, barometer, PPG heart rate monitor and GPS. It is also IP67 dust and water-resistant.

Despite being smarter looking than the G Watch R, which has a 410mAh battery, the Urbane LTE manages to cram in a 700mAh battery. It'll likely need it with LTE turned on all the time. Here's hoping it manages the two-day life the G Watch R impressed us with. As long as it lasts as well as a smartphone we won't be complaining.

Push-to-talk is included on the Urbane LTE which should allow wearers to talk to others with the service, on the same network, like a walkie-talkie but with unlimited range.

LG explains how the physical buttons work: "The top button accesses the Quick Setting menu where the user can check and adjust battery usage, brightness, volume and connection settings. The main center button switches between the watchface and list of installed apps. The bottom button acts as the 'Back' function when depressed quickly but becomes a safety beacon when long-pressed, automatically dialling any preset phone number as well as sending the location coordinates of the wearer."

The LG Urbane LTE will come in silver. Check back next week when we should have photos of it in the metal, straight from its unveiling at MWC 2015. Pricing and release date have not been announced.

