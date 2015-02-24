Dazzling LG Watch Urbane shows off strap options in official video ahead of MWC 2015

LG has released an official video of its newly designed Watch Urbane, showing off what the next step will be after its G Watch R.

Officially announced last week and expected to appear at Mobile World Congress, the LG Watch Urbane is the company's take on classic watch design meeting smartwatch functionality. Just in time to head off the Apple Watch attempt then.

The watch in the video, like the press photos released earlier in the month, looks stunning. Whether it will look quite so good in real life remains to be seen.

The LG Watch Urbane has the same specs as the G Watch R with a 1.3-inch P-OLED display at 320 x 320 resolution for 245ppi.

The Urbane is powered by a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 CPU with 512MB RAM and 4GB storage.

There will be a 410mAh battery, which we found delivered two days easily in the G Watch R. There will also be a PPG heart rate sensor along with the usual sensors.

As you can see from the video the design of the Watch Urbane is the eye-catching part. With more chunk than the G Watch R it sits at 45.5 x 52.2 x 10.9mm and comes in gold or silver. It should have the reassuring weight of a premium watch then.

Since the strap is a 22mm fitment you should be able swap it out for whatever you like. The video shows gold metal, black leather, burgundy material, red and white material and black material with stitching. Presumably these will be options that come with the the watch when it goes on sale.

Expect to see the LG Watch Urbane in the metal from MWC next week. The company has also announced an alternative version without Android Wear and running a proprietary system. The LG Watch Urbane LTE has 4G connectivity so is designed to stand alone from a smartphone.

