LG G Watch R2 to appear in March as world's first 4G smartwatch?

The LG G Watch R has only just been released and already rumours are starting to fly about its successor, the G Watch R2, which could come with 4G connectivity.

According to industry sources LG is already working on the successor to its excellent LG G Watch R. The G Watch R2 will reportedly be shown off at the Mobile World Congress tradeshow in March making it the first 4G enabled smartwatch in the world.

Samsung has already released its Gear S smartwatch that features 3G connectivity meaning it works without the need for a connected smartphone. While 4G sounds brilliant, and a huge jump forward for smartwatches, it will likely cost the wearer in battery life. That said, we found the LG G Watch R to be the best Android Wear smartwatch for battery on the market today putting LG in a good position to pioneer this new connectedness.

The LG G Watch R was only held back by the Android Wear operating system. But by March, with the Apple Watch competition likely unleashed, Google should have improved the OS enough to make the G Watch R2 a real threat.

But is a connected smartwatch a phone replacement or another expensive gadget you need to charge as well as your smartphone? It's a strange time for wearables so we'll be keeping a close eye on this when we're reporting from MWC 2015.

