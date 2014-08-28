LG G Watch R official, circular smartwatches are the new thing to lust after

LG has detailed its latest smartwatch ahead of the consumer electronics tradeshow IFA in Berlin, as teased online a couple of days ago, revealing a circular design to go up against the Moto 360 from Motorola.

Following the reception of the Moto 360 watch at Google's developer conference, the company clearly decided that it too will be selling a circular screened watch that is powered by Android Wear.

The new device, dubbed the G Watch R, will come with a 1.3-inch circular Plastic OLED (P-OLED) display that utilises 100 per cent of its watch face, which is different to the Moto 360 which has black bars touching the circumference. It will sit alongside the already available LG G Watch in LG's range.

The watch will powered by a 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400 processor, offers 4GB of storage, 512MB of RAM and a durable 410mAh battery. It also has a protection rating of IP67, meaning the LG G Watch R is designed to run for up to 30 minutes in one metre of water. Showering with it on should be fine.

"What we’ve noticed in the year of the wearable is that this is a category that can’t be compared to smartphones and tablets," said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

"Wearables are also accessories and consumers will want more than one to choose from. So we wanted to complement the modern design of the original G Watch with the classic look of the G Watch R. Customers can’t go wrong with either device."





The LG G Watch R will be available in key markets early - presumably including the UK - in the fourth quarter of 2014. Prices and details of availability will be announced locally at the time of launch.





The LG G Watch R will be available in key markets early - presumably including the UK - in the fourth quarter of 2014. Prices and details of availability will be announced locally at the time of launch.

In related news, Samsung has also announced a new smartwatch ahead of IFA, the Samsung Gear S, that comes with a curved display and 3G connectivity.