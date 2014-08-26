  Next LG G Watch to be round and launched at IFA in Berlin

No sooner has LG released one Android Wear smartwatch than it's about to unveil another. Although we've not had confirmation of the name yet, the company's "newest wearable" has already been teased by LG Mobile Global and if the not so subtle clues are to be believed, it will be round like the Moto 360.

Motorola is yet to release its own round Android Wear smartwatch so LG could be about to trump its rival with a similarly spherical device. After all, LG claims that the unveiling is "just aROUND the corner".

Indeed, the new device will be one of the few products LG is keeping under its hat until the IFA consumer electronics trade show opens its doors in Berlin next week. The company's general policy is to seed releases on a daily basis prior to the event about what it will be showing there, but it seems that there could still be one or two surprises.

All we can say about the round LG G Watch so far is that it is going to be a watch, as gleaned from the flash frames appearing in the teaser video, and that it is indeed round. We're guessing that it will be Android Wear-based, but given that there are plenty of rumours to suggest rival brands will be releasing connected smartwatches that don't need to be hooked up to a smartphone, perhaps this latest from LG is along the same lines.

We'll find out soon, as Pocket-lint will be reporting daily from IFA. You'll be able to read all about the new LG watch and many other products on our dedicated IFA 2014 hub as the show progresses.