Ok Google, No Google, Help Google: The first few hours with Android Wear

Android Wear has landed in the UK, meaning you can get your hands on the latest gadgets from Google and friends.

It's the newest thing in the Android world, pulling some of your phone onto your wrist, saving you from having to scrabble in your pocket every couple of minutes to see what that vibration was.

First out of the blocks are LG and Samsung, offering similar devices. But what's it like donning Android Wear and walking out the door? Accidentally funny, that's what.

Here's our story of the first few hours.

We get to play with a lot of technology here at Pocket-lint, so we were quick to pair our new Android Wear device, the LG G Watch, with the LG G3 and get up and running.

That part is easy: you download the app from Google Play, pair the watch via Bluetooth and you're good to go. It's a process that takes about 5 minutes, including a quick walk-though of the major interactions on the Android Wear device.

We were handed a reviewer's guide, which in typical know-it-all tech journalist fashion, we stuffed into a pocket. We write the tech rules, don't we? Well not today, as Android Wear schooled us in the perils of thinking you know it all.

Android Wear is very much an extension of Google Now on your wrist as we set off down the road, those Google Now notifications started appearing.

One of the first things that Android Wear did was use Google's extensive knowledge of public transit, telling us the best way to go home.

But it's only halfway through the day. There's a reminiscence of the night before, getting messages from the other half telling us to go home. Android Wear has started nagging, already. We shoot a joke about having a Wrist Wife to a friend.

That's not really the fault of Android Wear. One of Google Now's obsessions is telling you how to get to places. We sit for a coffee and the talk turns to other, non-smart watches, namely the timepieces of Christopher Ward we'd seen recently.

Having Googled the Christopher Ward website to examine a couple of Swiss Made watches, Android Wear swung into action again, this time offering directions to the company headquarters. Thanks, but we don't want to go to every place we Google. Well, we do, but that's a different story.

It was then that some of Android Wear's functions became more prominent. You can talk to it. Actually, talking to it, using the familiar "Ok Google" command is one of the best ways to set it to task.

Our first test wasn't without irony: "Ok Google, what's the time?". The appropriate card was delivered.

"Ok Google. Send a text message to Stuart Miles". We uttered some profane content for the message.

The G Watch had no problem recognising the colloquial abuse, before asking which number to send the message to. At this point, we had the first Android Wear "ooops moment". There were no less than eight possible numbers for the contact in question.

The first selection was barely shown, and as we tried to respond, Android Wear was already racing ahead. The message was sent, leaving us hoping it wasn't sent to an old landline number, ready to be verbally recited.

The last thing you need to do is call your boss' mother a "knob head".

That brief panic aside, an email arrived dutifully informing us of some recent developments. Flicking through options, we hit reply, out of interest, to see what happened.

Word to the wise: don't reply to live emails, from real people, who actually matter, before you know what you're doing.

Our first instinct was to say "cancel". Android Wear's first instinct was to send the word "cancel" as a reply.

It's in these moments of levity that you realise you don't know it all. But it's also a reminder that there's a lot to learn about how Android Wear integrates with the world, and how we integrate with Android Wear.

We'll be bringing you a full review of Android Gear and the LG G Watch in due course. We might even read the reviewer's guide.