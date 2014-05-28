LG G Watch makes an appearance on stage, leaves us waiting

With so much of the LG G3 officially confirmed before the global launch event on Tuesday, there was some expectation that the LG G Watch would make an appearance at the media event to grab a few headlines.

The LG G Watch did briefly appear, listed among the official accessories for the LG G3, shown off on stage. Although those other devices - the QuickCircle case, Tone Infinim headphones and the wireless charger - made an appearance at the event, the LG G Watch remains under wraps.

On stage, LG simply said it was "forthcoming", much to our disappointment, leaving us waiting for its official launch, rumoured for an event in June, according to whispers around the room at the G3 launch.

LG has previously confirmed to Pocket-lint that the G Watch would be launching in July for around £180. That July date ties in nicely with the availability of the LG G3 and with the LG G Watch launching on the new Android Wear platform, we'd expect a substantial amount of activity from Google to support it.

With Google I/O scheduled for 25-26 June 2014, that seems like the perfect opportunity for Google to focus on Android Wear and the expansion into wearables, with LG and Moto ready to deliver smartwatches.

So, gadget fans, there's more LG excitement to come in the near future. Until then, you can check-out our first impressions of the LG G3, as well as our first look at the accessories that were made public.