  LG G Watch: LG returns to smartwatches with help from Google and Android Wear

Hot on the heels of the Google Android Wear announcement, LG has announced that it will be one of the first manufacturers to get involved in the new smartwatch and wearables programme and with it create the LG G Watch.

The new LG G Watch will be compatible with a wide range of Android smartphones and will present relevant information to users just when they need it or whenever they say “Ok Google” to ask questions or get stuff done. It won't just work with Nexus or LG devices.

"The opportunity to work with Google on LG G Watch was the perfect chance for LG to really pull out all stops in both design and engineering," said Dr Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

"With the LG G Watch, LG is continuing the milestones we’ve set in wearables following in the footsteps of the world’s first 3G Touch Watch Phone in 2009 and the Prada Link in 2008. We’re confident that a well-designed device has the potential to take the smart wearable market by storm."

LG says its engineers have worked closely with Google from the initial stages of development to ensure that the LG G Watch worked perfectly with Android Wear.

This is LG’s fourth device developed in close collaboration with Google following the Nexus 4, Nexus 5 and the LG G Pad 8.3 Google Play Edition. It's the company's second stab at a smartwatch. Its first attempt was in 2009.

LG says it is planning to introduce its first watch powered by Android Wear in the second quarter of 2014. Additional details of the LG G Watch powered by Android Wear, including hardware specifications, will be announced in the coming months.

Android users, looks like you're about to get a new watch. Apple, it's over to you.