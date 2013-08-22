  LG Firefox phone, smartwatch and tablet coming soon according to LG exec

LG announced its support of the Firefox OS at Mobile World Congress in February, but it has been quiet ever since. Now Bulgarian head of mobile communications, Dimitar Valev, has spilled the beans that LG will have a Firefox OS phone in the first quarter of 2014. He also let slip plans for an LG tablet and smartwatch.

Valev points out, in his interview with Bulgarian online outlet Dnevnik.bg, that the Firefox phone release is dependent on how the OS is received. But with the ZTE Open selling out on eBay in just three days it's looking good for the fledgeling OS.

He went on to say that LG is also working on a tablet, phablet and even smartwatch. This supports the news yesterday that revealed a 9.8-inch V500 tablet on the FCC - the G Pad at last? And a smartwatch makes sense as everyone is rumoured to have one from an Apple iWatch to the Samsung Galaxy Gear. He added that the device will use flexible LCD technology. It's just a matter of seeing who takes the plunge into wearable tech first.

Whether Valev was speaking out of turn or freely about Bulgaria only remains to be seen. Although it's unlikely LG would invest in so many developments for Bulgaria only, so we're holding out hope for an LG Firefox phone, tablet and smartwatch arriving by 2014.