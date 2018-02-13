Omate X Nanoblock is a Lego-inspired smartwatch kids will really want

There are plenty of smartwatches available now but finding one that suits a child, both for style and security, can be tough. Omate believes it has the answer and will be showing its kid-friendly wearable at Mobile World Congress at the end of the month.

The Omate X Nanoblock is a collaborative device, built by Tate Communications, Omate and with a customisable strap by Japanese toy manufacturer Diablock.

It has 3G connectivity through Tata Communications Move - IoT Connect SIM card which. This gives parents the ability to track and keep in touch with their children in real time through a dedicated application for their own smartphones. All location, messaging and video calling data kept secure through an end-to-end encrypted virtual private network (VPN).

No data can be intercepted, claim Tata and Omate, and partnerships with networks around the world will ensure the watch stays connected. Parents should be aware that a data plan will be required to run the watch, but one year's worth will be included on initial purchase.

Other features of the Omate X Nanoblock are two-way voice communication, an SOS alert function, pedometer and a selfie camera. It also comes with a Nanoblock strap that can be customised with tiny Lego-style pieces and will be available in black or white.

The watch will cost $179 (around £129) including a one-year data plan and be available to pre-order from April in the US and Europe. It will start shipping in June.