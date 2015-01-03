You can now use an Android Wear watch to remotely control your Hyundai car

If you own a Hyundai car as well as an Android Wear watch, you just got some cool and new integration between the two.

First of all: you can now remotely control your car. A new Android Wear version of Hyundai's Blue Link app has just been announced, giving drivers the ability to control their Hyundai vehicles. Examples include the ability to start and stop a car's engine or lock and unlock the car doors. You can even activate headlights or turn on the horn or locate your car or phone for roadside assistance.

The new Blue Link for Android Wear app works with any Android Wear watch (including the ASUS ZenWatch, LG G Watch, LG G Watch R, Moto 360, Samsung Gear Live, and Sony SmartWatch 3.) And when you have a data connection, there's no range limit. Another nifty feature is support for Android Wear voice control, in which you can say commands like "start my car".

Although the Android Wear app is new, the Blue Link system is two years old and compatibale with 2015 models like the Sonata, Genesis, and Azera. Hyundai promised to announced more details about its new app at CES 2015 in Las Vegas next week.

