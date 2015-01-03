  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news
    4. >
  4. Hyundai smartwatch news

You can now use an Android Wear watch to remotely control your Hyundai car

|
Hyundai You can now use an Android Wear watch to remotely control your Hyundai car
Best smartwatch 2018: Top smart wristwear available to buy today
Best smartwatch 2018: Top smart wristwear available to buy today

If you own a Hyundai car as well as an Android Wear watch, you just got some cool and new integration between the two.

First of all: you can now remotely control your car. A new Android Wear version of Hyundai's Blue Link app has just been announced, giving drivers the ability to control their Hyundai vehicles. Examples include the ability to start and stop a car's engine or lock and unlock the car doors. You can even activate headlights or turn on the horn or locate your car or phone for roadside assistance.

The new Blue Link for Android Wear app works with any Android Wear watch (including the ASUS ZenWatch, LG G Watch, LG G Watch R, Moto 360, Samsung Gear Live, and Sony SmartWatch 3.) And when you have a data connection, there's no range limit. Another nifty feature is support for Android Wear voice control, in which you can say commands like "start my car".

Hyundaiyou can now use an android wear watch to remotely control your hyundai car image 2

Although the Android Wear app is new, the Blue Link system is two years old and compatibale with 2015 models like the Sonata, Genesis, and Azera. Hyundai promised to announced more details about its new app at CES 2015 in Las Vegas next week.

READ: 24 Android Wear watch faces you can download right now

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments