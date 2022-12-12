The leaked Huawei Watch Buds are somehow actually real

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei has announced the Watch Buds, a smartwatch that also has earbuds built in alongside all the usual features including ECG support and more.

If the idea of a Huawei smartwatch with earbuds included sounds familiar, it should - the same thing leaked not too long ago. But now it's official, and it's called the Huawei Watch Buds.

So what does that mean? In short, there's a new smartwatch on the block. It has many of the features you'd expect including a circular AMOLED display that measures 1.47 inches. That display has a resolution of 466x466, too.

Inside, there's a 410mAh battery that will supposedly last for around three days per charge. There's support for a huge number of workouts modes, more than 80, while sensors include SpO2 and ECG for heartrate monitoring as well. That's all good stuff, but the really thing that stands out here is the pair of earbuds that are hidden inside.

Those earbuds are IP54-rated but you do need to make sure that they're dry before you put them inside the watch to charge. Huawei is calling the compartment the Flip Cover, but it's basically a case of lifting the screen up and slotting the earbuds inside. That's about it, and it's just as strange as it sounds.

Notably, these earbuds do include support for ANC and you can expect around four hours of listening time from a single charge. The watch itself can also be charged wirelessly.

As for pricing, the Huawei Watch Buds will sell for around RMB 2,988, although there's only information on Chinese availability so far.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.